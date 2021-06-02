Daniel E. Vickers, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel E. Vickers, 49, of Farrell passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Vickers was born August 24, 1971, a son of the late Earl and Marion (Pifer) Vickers.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Reynolds High School.

Daniel was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed keeping to himself while playing video games or watching sports.

He is survived by a brother, Clifford Vickers, Greenville and several cousins.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Interment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.