NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – S. Daniel “Dan” Dugan, a resident of New Castle, Pennsylvania, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital following an extended illness. He was 88 years old.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ella Maureen (Heichel) Dugan, a son, David and his wife, Heather (Kneram) Dugan; a brother, Charles (Marjorie) Dugan; and multiple nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and has now eternally joined his son, Danny, who passed away in his teenage years.

Dan was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 15, 1933, to Stanley and Eleanor (Richards) Dugan.

He married his devoted wife, Ella Maureen, on October 15, 1960, and they had two sons.

Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Germany following World War II.

Dan was an athlete who loved organized sports and coached or assisted local baseball, softball, and football teams for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed attending local sporting events and meeting with friends in the afternoons for coffee, “discussion” and walks in the park. Dan will also be remembered as a friendly guy with a quick wit and a golden heart.

Dan held several railroad positions with CSX Corporation and retired from the Butler and Pittsburgh Railroad in 1995.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the American Cancer Society; online at donate3.cancer.org.; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

A brief morning viewing will be held Thursday morning December 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Thursday in Holy Spirt Parish – St. Mary’s site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, presiding.

Interment: Castle View Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.