NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel V. “Coach Dan” Miksza, 70, of New Castle, passed away following his battle with ALS Friday afternoon, November 18, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Miksza was born May 23, 1952, in New Castle, a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Gajda) Miksza.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from the Lawrence County Vocational Technical School in 1970.

As a young man, Dan worked as a truck mechanic, welder and automotive painter. He later worked as a bus driver for the Laurel Area School District, retiring after 20 years of service.

Dan was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle. He was formerly a member of St. Joseph and Sts. Phillip and James, where he began his coaching career serving as a coach of the CYO basketball team.

Affectionately known by many as “Coach Dan,” he had coached over 50 youth sports teams throughout his life, primarily with the Laurel Recreational Association (LRA) and the Laurel Area School District. He had served as the head coach of many girls’ and boys’ sports teams, including, boys’ t-ball and baseball, girls’ slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball, boys’ soccer and boys’ basketball. A highlight of his coaching career was assisting in the foundation of the girls’ fast-pitch softball program at Laurel High School and serving as an assistant coach on their first team. In addition to bowling, Dan enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, scuba diving and riding his motorcycle.

His wife of 42 years, Deborah “Debbie” (Baeckel) Miksza, whom he married September 15, 1979, preceded him in death on January 6 of this year.

Dan is survived by a daughter, Leann Knox (Brian) and their daughter, Addison and a son, Jacob Miksza (Emily) and their children, Stanley and Jocelin, all of Scott Township and a sister, Diana Romanowski (Jan) of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment: Sts. Phillip and James Cemetery, Hickory Township.