Daniel Alan Novak, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Alan Novak, 65, of Pymatuning Township, formerly of Illinois, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Novak was born October 11, 1955 in Blue Island, Illinois, a son of Robert John and Alice Mary (Gaghagan) Novak. He was a graduate of Thornton High School, South Holland, Illinois and earned his bachelor’s of science degree in engineering from Purdue University North West, Indiana.

He was employed by AT&T Services Inc., Lisle, Illinois, as a Senior Manager for the Data Center Operations Infrastructure Team.

He was a member of the Youngstown Ohio Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a former Bishop of the Chicago Heights (Illinois) Ward.

Daniel enjoyed serving in the church, golfing, visiting his neighbors and above all spending time with his family.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Karen Opsahl, whom he married February 13, 1983; a step-daughter, Amy Merchant; a granddaughter, Madalyn Russell of Pymatuning Township; his father, Robert (Bob) Novak of Lake Wales, Florida and four brothers, Michael (Arlene) of Peoria, Arizona, Randy (Paula) of Sebring, Florida, Todd of Chicago, Illinois and Christopher of Sacramento, California.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Mary Novak and brother, Timothy Novak.

All services are private.

Interment: Transfer Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

