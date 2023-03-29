NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dana “Neno” “Goon” Thomas Matthews, Sr., 38, of New Castle, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Mr. Matthews was born September 12, 1984, in New Castle, a son of Elonzo Matthews, Sr. and Carol (Altman) Matthews.

Dana worked as a laborer for Almega Plastics Inc., New Castle and for Superior Asphalt Maintenance.

He was of the Christian faith attending both New Jerusalem Church of God and Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, both of New Castle.

Dana was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, he also enjoyed working out but his greatest joy was spending time with his children, nieces and nephews.

His wife, Christina (Koziol), whom he married July 26, 2021, survives at home in New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Dana is survived by his stepmom, Lynn Matthews; five daughters, Imari Matthews, De’Ana Matthews, Kaitlyn Matthews, Kayleih Matthews and Dayna Matthews; a son, Dana Matthews, Jr.; five sisters, Aisha Sullivan, Marleah Matthews, Kara Harrington, Elona Matthews and Mecca Sims; three brothers, Robert Sullivan, Jr. and his wife, Chandra, Elonzo Matthews, Jr. and his wife, Lacey and Devin Sims; his Godfather, Thomas Matthews, Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dana was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harvey Christian and Della Altman; his paternal grandparents, Thomas Matthews, Sr. and Gladys Matthews and a brother, William Matthews, Sr.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Monday, April 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Sam Holmes, officiating.

