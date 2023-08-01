GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cyril A. “Cy” Macosko, 89, of Greenville, formerly a longtime resident of Springwood Drive, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 30, 2023.

Mr. Macosko was born April 14, 1934, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of Andrew Michael and Anna (Levkus) Macosko.

He later moved to Port Vue, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Glassport High School in 1952. Cy graduated from West Liberty State College, West Liberty, West Virginia in 1963 where he was a member of Beta Gamma Social Fraternity and Kappa Pi Art Honorary. He was selected to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges” from West Liberty State College in 1962-1963. Cy later obtained his Masters in Education Degree at Slippery Rock University.

Prior to becoming an educator, Cy worked in the Traffic Department of CECO Steel, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He began his teaching career as an art instructor at Oak Glenn High School in Hancock County, West Virginia. Cy retired as a fifth-grade teacher in the Hermitage School District, following 28 years of teaching. He loved teaching and always felt that he had great students, many of whom sought out his advice beyond the classroom or later in life. An active member of the Hermitage Education Association, Cy was also a member of the National Education Association; Pennsylvania State Education Association; and the PSEA Retired.

Cy married the former Natalie Hunter of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on July 27, 1963; and they had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past week. She survives at their condo in Greenville.

Cy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon where he was a Sunday School art instructor, volunteered for Sunday School, participated in The Last Supper performances on Maundy Thursday, and was on the Elevator Committee.

Always a great host, Cy took pride in decorating his home and cooking for family and friends. He had a talent for fixing and building things. He completed many wallpaper projects, brick sidewalks, built furniture, and restored furniture. Cy always looked forward to going antiquing and spending time fishing. Growing up in the Pittsburgh Area, he was a Pitt Panthers, Pirates, Penguins and Steelers fan.

Cy was a very generous and loving man who liked to help others. He especially liked being a son, brother, husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He enjoyed attending all of his daughters’ and grandsons’ performances and activities.

In addition to his wife, Natalie, he is survived by his daughter, Kristen N. Patton and her husband, Patrick; two grandsons, Ryan Dennis (Justine) and Aaron Dennis; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Isabelle Dennis, all of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Carol Williams (Henry), Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Rene Maas (Tom), Holland, Michigan. Cy is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins all of whom he adored.

In addition to his parents, Cy was preceded in death by his best buddy, Uncle Joe Levkus; and brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence N. and Darlene K. Hunter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon; and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, August 5 in First Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.