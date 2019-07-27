Cynthia Rae (Cindy) Swogger, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Rae (Cindy) Swogger of Masury died Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, in the “cute little house” she found such contentment and peace in, surrounded by those she loved, who loved her more.

She was 64. Cindy was born Nov. 12, 1954 in Sharon, a daughter of George U. and Dorothy L. (Over) Swogger. She was the first of their four children. Cindy grew up in Brookfield and graduated from Brookfield High School, where she was so fortunate to make lifelong friends and where her love for basketball began.

For many years Cindy worked with her parents at their business, Swogger Auto Parts, in Hermitage. Cindy attended Grove City College and graduated from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, with a Master of Divinity degree.

She went on to become associate pastor of her home church, First Baptist Church, Sharon. While she enjoyed many of her duties as associate pastor of the church, nearest and dearest to her heart was the church’s afterschool program, which Cindy felt called to establish as a young woman. After years of prayers and blessings, West Hill Ministries began in 1991. Countless numbers of young people came through the doors of First Baptist Church and, later, First United Methodist Church, Oakland Avenue United Methodist Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church, all in Sharon, as the program expanded. Cindy relied on an army of volunteers, workers, prayer warriors and church supporters to help her feed “my kids,’’ as she lovingly called them – physically and spiritually – with food, crafts, games, homework help, songs, prayers, fellowship, encouragement and love – lots of love – for 28 years. Cindy leaves so many family members and friends to cherish the great memories of good times spent with her.

She is survived by two sisters, Jane Besser and Tammy Swogger, both of Masury; nephews and nieces, Lenisa Scutillo and Jenetta Christy, Teddy Swogger, Tom and Sam Besser and Rachael Swogger; greatniece Haylee Christy-Scutillo and great-nephew Royal McConahy and her two faithful companions, her boys, SWAG (Saved With Amazing Grace) and Barnabas. Cindy also will be greatly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who were a pillar of joy for her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George “Skip” Swogger Jr.; her grandparents, Oscar and Della Swogger and Sanford and Helen Over and her faithful companion, FROG (Fully Relying On God).

A strong woman, a woman of great faith, Cindy stood valiantly for nine years against the lung disease that took her life. The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory be made to First Baptist Church or West Hill Ministries, both at 301 W. State St., P.O. Box 635, Sharon, PA 16146.

As Cindy would remind if she were still here, “It is what it is,” but, boy, she’s going to be missed.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the First Baptist Church, Sharon, with Rev. John M. Trojak and Rev. Josh D. Trojak, co-officiating.

Interment: Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.