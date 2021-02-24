Cynthia McGowan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia McGowan, 59, of Sharon, passed away Saturday evening, February 20, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

Mrs. McGowan was born July 2, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Louis Vuich and Geraldine Denman.

She was a 1979 graduate of Farrell High School, where she excelled academically as a member of the National Honor Society and athletically as a member of the varsity swim and dive team. Cynthia attended Penn State University focusing on pre-med/veterinary medicine where she was on the Dean’s list regularly.

Cyndie was also a lifelong athlete, focused on competitive bodybuilding and powerlifting. Having trained with Mr. Olympia in Japan for a summer in the the late-1980s, she soon thereafter won Ms. Ohio bodybuilding title, as well as, numerous powerlifting competition titles in the middleweight division. Having a strong passion for fitness, Cyndie could be seen daily walking from her home in Masury to the gym in Hermitage where she trained and honed her skill as an internationally ranked bodybuilder for 12 years.

Cynthia served as a police officer for the Aiken County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Department 1994-1996. She moved back to Sharon after a serious auto accident and began working in her next passion raising French Lop rabbits, Cockatoos and African Grey parrots. Cyndie also adopted an orphaned groundhog she named Taz and was featured in a front page article of the Sharon Herald.

As a lifelong animal lover, Cyndie advocated for and on behalf of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter and Mercer County Humane Society. She also rescued and raised “Dolly the Duck” and coordinated a handoff program for the duck to travel from Pennsylvania to Maine. Dolly the Duck is the current ambassador and symbol for a duck rescue. Cyndie also loved her dogs whom she could see walking through her Sharon neighborhood daily.

Cynthia was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Never did a Sunday game pass without donning her Polamalu jersey and Steelers Terrible Towel. In fact, her parrots were taught to cheer on the Steelers as well!

She is survived by her husband, Harold Kerr of Sharon; her mother, Gloria Vuich of Farrell; two sisters, Denise Vuich-Detelich & Jim Detelich of Clearwater Beach, Florida and Catherine Vuich of Sharon; four brothers, Tim & Vicki Vuich of Summerville, South Carolina, Marcus & Tiffany Vuich of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Shon & Ally Gordon of West Middlesex and Jason Gordon of Farrell. Cynthia also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her first husband, Terence P. McGowan, who passed away December 6, 2001; a nephew, JJ Mercurio and many aunts and uncles.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A private memorial service will be held in the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Cynthia McGowan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.