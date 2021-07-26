Cynthia Ann Reichenbacher, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann “Cyn” Reichenbacher, 66, of Hermitage, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Reichenbacher was born August 26, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Betty Jane (Denis) Tizio.

Although she was retired, her favorite job was watching her great-nephew, Carmen Giovanni.

A devout Catholic, Cynthia was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She is survived by her loving husband, Adolf Reichenbacher, whom she married July 27, 2002; a sister, Tresa Templeton of Sharon and a brother, Phil Tizio of Hermitage. Also surviving are her niece and two nephews, whom she loved as her own children, Alisa Matune and her husband, John, of Hermitage, her Godson, Philip Tizio of Hermitage and Geno Tizio and his wife, Emma, of Pittsburgh; a great-nephew, Carmen Giovanni Matune; two aunts, Serena Nevant of Hermitage and Dorothy Viselli, of New Jersey and many cousins.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Perry Templeton.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 30, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.