SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Misko, 52, of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Cynthia was born December 30, 1968, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Boldizar) Misko.

She was a 1987 graduate of Hickory High School and earned an associate and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Penn State Shenango Campus.

She was employed for more than 22 years, as a cashier at the Hermitage Walmart.

Cynthia was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She is survived by a sister, Christine Misko, with whom she made her home.

Due to concerns pertaining to Covid-19 Virus, all services were held privately.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.