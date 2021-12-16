SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Misko, 52, of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Cynthia was born December 30, 1968, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Boldizar) Misko.
She was a 1987 graduate of Hickory High School and earned an associate and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Penn State Shenango Campus.
She was employed for more than 22 years, as a cashier at the Hermitage Walmart.
Cynthia was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.
She is survived by a sister, Christine Misko, with whom she made her home.
Due to concerns pertaining to Covid-19 Virus, all services were held privately.
Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.
Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.