Cynthia A. Candiotti, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Candiotti, 68, of Sharpsville, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in her home.

Mrs. Candiotti was born December 14, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Nancy (Huish) Centafanti.

She was a graduate of the former Rayen High School in Youngstown and attended Youngstown State University.

Cynthia was employed in the purchasing department at Youngstown State University and later worked as an accountant at Sherwin Williams Container, which became U.S. Can, in Hubbard. She retired in 2009 from Exal Corporation in Youngstown, where she was also an accountant.

Cynthia was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville and belonged to its prayer group.

She was an avid reader and loved browsing for antiques. She also enjoyed fishing and boating. Above all, Cynthia loved family gatherings, cooking for all of them and providing for her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren gave her much joy and she cherished the time she was able to be with them.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Candiotti, whom she married on November 26, 1982; three daughters, Joye (Chris) Walford of Odessa, Florida, Christa Bartok of Pensacola, Florida and Amy (Don) Nelson of Sharpsville; three sons, Daniel (Marci) Candiotti of Boardman, Ohio, Michael (Adrienne) Candiotti of Garrettsville, Ohio and Albert (Jennifer) Bartok of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, Grant and Holden Walford, Jordan and Cooper Nelson and Teagan Candiotti; four sisters, Jacquelyn Forgac, Judith Scott, Lisa (Elmer) Maynard and Joyce (Terrence) Cahill and two brothers, James (Theresa) Centafanti and Mark (Martha) Centafanti.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Centafanti.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

All services are private.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.

