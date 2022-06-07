MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig W. Engelhardt, 49, of Masury, Ohio passed away Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, following a brief illness.

Craig was born September 22, 1972, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William “Bill” and Brenda (Kelley) Engelhardt and later graduated from Brookfield High School in 1991.

Throughout his life, Craig worked in various aspects of heavy machinery operation and most recently was working at the Rental Corral and renovations at the Buhl Club, both in Sharon.

Baptized at Brookfield United Methodist Church, he attended several Christian churches in the area.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a talent for fixing and working on engines large and small.

Craig is survived by four daughters, Breaunna Hoffman and Alexandria Engelhardt, both of Sharpsville and Tiffany and Shania Engelhardt, both of Hermitage; his parents, Bill and Brenda Engelhardt of Brookfield, Ohio; a sister, Tammie White, also Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, Shawn Engelhardt of Masury, Ohio; a grandson, Eric Vimmerstedt, Jr.; his former spouse, Donna Hoffman of Hermitage; three nieces, Carissa Evans, Melissa Thompson and Elizabeth Engelhardt and a nephew, Evan Engelhardt.

Craig was preceded in death by a nephew, Josh Engelhardt and a stepdaughter, Brandy Hoffman.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. An outdoor celebration of life and cookout will be held by his family and friends.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

