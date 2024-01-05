WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Craig L. Gassner, 66, of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday morning, January 4, 2024, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mr. Gassner was born on September 6, 1957, in Sharon, a son of Lawrence and Kathryn (Hodge) Gassner.

He was a 1975 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Craig began his career as a truck driver for the former McLean Trucking, West Middlesex. Later, he worked independently in transportation as an owner and operator. He ultimately retired in 2019, as a laborer out of Local 964, New Castle.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6233, West Middlesex; the American Legion, Post 432, Wheatland and the Italian Home Club, Farrell.

Craig was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting and riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles.

He is survived by his wife, Janice “Nippy” Multari Chakan; three daughters, Ashlee Moore and her husband, Daniel, Canfield, Ohio, Brittani Gassner of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Breanna Gassner and her husband, Sean Scarmack, of Sharpsville; a son, Craig R. Gassner and his wife, Rachel, of Sharpsville; a stepdaughter, Tracy Tranick and her husband, Rich, of Hubbard, Ohio and four grandchildren, Brooklynn Moore, and Ava, Wyatt and Liam Gassner. Also surviving is a sister, Joan Baker of Hubbard; a brother, Brett Gassner, Sr. and his wife, Susan, of West Middlesex and five nephews, Brett, Jr., Seth and Ethan Gassner, Adam Burns and Brian Fair, who he was extremely close to.

In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by a stepson, Neal Inch Chakan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Reiner, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.