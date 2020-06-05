Courtney Lynn Barris, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney Lynn Barris, 41, of West Middlesex, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Courtney was born November 7, 1978, in Sharon, a daughter of Linda K. (Mathews) Barris and the late William W. Barris, Jr.

She was a 1997 graduate of West Middlesex High School earned her certification as a medical assistant from the former Sharon Business Institute of Pennsylvania.

She was employed at Mercer Family Medicine, under Dr. Scott Morgan and later for Dr. Morren Greenberg in Farrell.

Courtney was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

She was also a member of the Pennsylvania Order of the Easter Star, Chapter 156, Farrell.

She was a genuine person, full of love. She was a wonderful daughter and friend to anyone she met. Her favorite quote was “Love You to the Moon and Back.”

Courtney was “Over the Top” when it came to compassion and caring. She was a great proponent for “Alex’s Lemonade Stand” which is a charity designated to fighting childhood cancer and was currently working on a fundraiser for them.

Courtney was a fan of racing and was a huge fan of Blake Shelton. She also had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Muggzzee and Tunnee.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Barris, of Brookfield, Ohio; four aunts, Suzanne Raddatz and her husband, Bruce, of El Dorado Hills, California, Jayne Barris of St. Pete, Florida and Gini Barris of West Middlesex, RoyEllen Miller and her husband, John, of Tidioute, Pennsylvania and two cousins, Dustin and Raubi Perrilli.

In addition to her father, Courtney was preceded in death by a brother, William “B.J.” Barris III and her grandparents, William and Arnella Barris, Sr. and Lawrence and Rita Mathews.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, at www.alexslemonade.org.

Calling hours will be 4 :00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8 in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmory, Associate Pastor with Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage, officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.