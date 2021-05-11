Constance L. Schenker, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance L. “Connie” Schenker, 71, of Sharpsville, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, in her home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Schenker was born December 30, 1949, in Grove City, a daughter of the late Stanley Karl and Barbara (Waldo) Dunbar.

She was a 1967 graduate of Hickory High School and earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Youngstown State University.

Connie began her career at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. Later, she was employed for 43 years as the director of human resources at Quaker Steak and Lube, downtown Sharon. At age 67, Connie purchased and operated the former Custom Tees, Hermitage.

She was community oriented and volunteered with many organizations and fundraisers. Most notably she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, served more than ten years as the chairman of Whole Life Services, Strimbu Memorial Fund and was one of the founders and organizers of the former Bavarian Fun Fest.

An outdoor enthusiast, Connie enjoyed fishing and boating at the Shenango Reservoir and used her natural “green thumb” to grow beautiful gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Schenker, whom she married April 16, 1971; a son, Jason Schenker, his wife, Sara and their sons, Tyler and Ryan; a daughter, Stacey Fleszar, her husband, John and son, Nathen and a sister, Carol Walker and her husband, Kim.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Stapleton.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

