Constance L. Lapikas, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance L. Lapikas, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, at Omni Manor Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Constance was born July 24, 1928, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Andrew and Agnes (Szakacs) Lichvar.

She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School.

After, she married Miles Lapikas, the love of her life on September 27, 1947. They made their home in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was employed as an assembler for more than 30 years at the former Packard Electric Corp. in Warren, Ohio.

Constance was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville.

Anyone who knew Constance will always remember the holidays, especially the Christmas Open House where family and friends gathered all day long. Her generosity and kindness were endless as everyone enjoyed and looked forward to her delicious cookies, kolache and famous stuffed cabbage. Those times spent with family and friends brought the most joy and happiness to her life.

Constance is survived by her husband of 73 years, Miles Lapikas; two sons, John Lapikas and his wife Linda, of Stuart, Florida and Ron Lapikas, of Sarasota, Florida and a daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Lapikas, of Youngstown, Ohio. She was the proud grandmother to five grandchildren, Brandie (Matt) Ramsay, Jeremy (Christine) Lapikas, Mark (Ana) Lapikas and Kayla and Adam Lapikas; one great-granddaughter, Alexandria Lapikas and two more great-grandchildren on the way. As well as two sisters, Michaelene (Fred) Guillerman, of Waverly, Kentucky and Deborah Lichvar, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Constance was preceded in death by her eldest son, Gerald J. Lapikas and siblings, Andrew Lichvar, Jr., Edward Lichvar and Patricia (Lichvar) Weston.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff at West Haven and Omni Manor Health Care Centers for their compassionate care and concern, as well as the staff of Hospice of the Valley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O .Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



