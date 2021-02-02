Constance L. Isco, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance L. Isco, 90, of the Shenango Valley and Brookfield, passed away peacefully at 7:50 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, due to complications from Covid-19.

Mrs. Isco was born on October 9, 1930, in Sharon, to Ernest and Concetta (Chioffi) Iannelli.

Her mother died when she was an infant and Connie was raised by her loving grandparents, James and Philomena Chioffi.

Connie was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School.

Her husband of 56 years, Paul A. Isco, whom she married on June 18, 1949, preceded her in death on June 29, 2005.

In earlier years, Connie worked at the Sharon Country Club and Thornton Golden Dawn.

Her passion was providing in-home care to young children while their parents worked. Connie cared for several children over the years and all them hold a special place in her heart.

Connie was a member of St. Joseph Church and a former member of Church of the Sacred Heart, both of Sharon.

A gourmet cook, Connie’s specialty was Italian cuisine. Most notably, Connie made wonderful Italian bread. Her grandson returned from a trip to Italy and said, “I loved Italy, but nobody made bread like Grandma Connie.” Other homemade specialties included her homemade pasta, pizza and Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes.” There was always room for another guest at her Sunday family dinners. After each of her delicious meals, her husband Paul would say, “I wonder how the rich people eat.”

She is survived by her children, Paula Miller, Brookfield, Gary Isco, Brookfield and Paul James (Leslie) Isco, Vienna, Ohio; three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Noelle (Lance) Matiste, Jason (Noren) Miller and Amy Summerville; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Matthew Matiste, Kimberly Buckley Haurin and Brooklynn Summerville and five special nieces, Brenda Barone, Karen First, Phyllis Billioni, Rosemary Ryan and Elaine Downs.

In addition to her husband; parents and grandparents; Connie was preceded in death by two sisters, Lena White and Ellen Galicia; two brothers, William Chioffi and James Chioffi; a son-in-law, Kenneth A. Miller and a granddaughter, Stacey Sutera.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. John XXIII Home for their kindness and the care that Connie received throughout the years.

Connie never wanted to see anyone go hungry, so in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Due to concerns presented by the COVID-19 virus, all services are private.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Internment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, PA.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

