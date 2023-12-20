NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance E. McMasters Kennedy, 82 of New Castle, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, December 19, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Kennedy was born January 12, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Stevenson and June (Hall) Stevenson Lynch.

She was a 1958 graduate of New Castle High School and attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

A homemaker, she had a talent for crafting and was an avid reader.

Connie was a member of Gardner Chapel in Shenango Township.

Her husband of 31 years, Robert Kennedy, Sr., whom she married August 7, 1992, survives in New Castle.

Connie is also survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen Rodgers (Dale) of Boardman, Ohio and Christina Wagner (Anthony) of New Castle; two sisters, Janice Arrow of New Castle and Debra Haybarger of San Antonio, Texas; two stepchildren, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Julie Coryea (Dale); a stepsister, Judy Anne Champion-Peters and two stepbrothers, Daniel Lynch and James Lynch. She leaves behind eight beloved grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas McMasters, Sr.; three sons, Thomas McMasters, Jr., James McMasters and an infant boy; a brother, Joseph Stevenson and her stepfather, Thomas Lynch.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Darren Abraham, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Herman-Union Cemetery, Slippery Rock, Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

