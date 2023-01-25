HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance C. “Connie” Shaw, 90, of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023, in Garden Way Place.

Mrs. Shaw was born August 4, 1932, in East Brady, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl (Greenawalt) Crissman, and was a 1950 graduate of East Brady High School.

Her husband of nearly 51 years, Herbert S. Shaw, whom she married October 26, 1953, preceded her in death September 13, 2004.

Connie worked as a telephone operator for more than 30 years. She began her career with Bell Pennsylvania in downtown Sharon, and later transferred to AT&T in downtown Youngstown where she retired in 1991. Connie was active with the Telephone Pioneers and was a member of the Ten-Year Club.

Connie was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

She enjoyed trips to the casino, scratching lottery tickets and listening to music. Most of all, Connie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by a son, Norman Shaw (Janie), Salem, Ohio; a daughter, Pamela Reiter (John), Hubbard, Ohio; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Shaw; and a sister, Eileen Ondic.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at noon, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.