Connie Louise (Powell) Hannon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Louise (Powell) Hannon, 82, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones, after battling a chronic disease.

Born June 21, 1937, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Jessie Rendziniak.

Connie graduated from New Castle High School in 1955.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Connie cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, tending to her flower garden, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Fighting Irish. Connie loved pierogis, polkas, and her Polish heritage. She had a sweet tooth and was famous for her bargain finds.

A dedicated Catholic, Connie was a longtime member of St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish.

She retired from working with her Butz Flowers family after more than 50 years, although she always said she never worked a day in her life because she enjoyed it and her customers immensely.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Russell Hannon; daughter Melanie LaBarbera (Chris) of Coppell, Texas; son Sean Hannon (Lori) of Fombell, Pennsylvania; daughter Julie Hannon (Alicia) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by grandchildren Kaitlyn and Kylie Craig; Amber Haydo; Travis Curtaccio (Jill); Ryan Shaffer (Kari) and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Charlotte Cangey and Arlene Jenkins and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by Rene Jenkins, brothers Lou Jenkins (Sally) and Joe Jenkins; sister Ruth McCurley and brother-in-law Sam Cangey.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Castle Public Library, 207 E North St, New Castle, PA 16101.

In keeping with Connie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in St. Mary Church – Holy Spirit Parish, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, Jr., as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.