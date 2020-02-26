Connie L. Proffit, New Castle, Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Connie L. Proffit, 63, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020, in her residence.

Mrs. Proffit was born December 14, 1956, in New Castle, a daughter of Frank and Renelle (Kerr) Golba. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1974.

For nearly 30 years, Connie was employed as an office manager and bookkeeper at Aven Fire Systems, Inc., New Castle.

Connie was of the Catholic Faith.

She was a member of The Elks, Lodge 69, of New Castle.

Connie loved spending her summers at Geneva on Lake and walking the shoreline of Lake Erie to collect beach glass. She also enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, Randy, and spending time with her cats.

In addition to her parents, Connie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Randy Proffit, of New Castle, whom she married September 15, 1984; two brothers, Frank Golba, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Rick (Ted) Golba, of Hawaii and a sister-in-law, Connie Proffit, of New Castle.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, February28, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Deacon John J. Carran, officiating.