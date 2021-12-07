SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beloved mother and grandmother, Connie DeJulia, 100, of Mercer passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

Known by all as “Grandma”, Mrs. DeJulia was born December 7, 1920, in Sharon, a daughter of Rocco and Rose (Arduini) Baggiossi.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1939, Connie married Thomas DeJulia in 1941.

A homemaker, Connie was an active member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville and took much pride in volunteering for many of the church fundraisers, activities and groups.

An exceptional cook, Connie was well-known for her homemade specialties, most notably her pasta, sauce, Italian bread and famous biscotti. She expressed her love through food and quality time, which was evident in the many holiday meals she prepared at her home over the years.

“Grandma” will be remembered for her devout faith, infectious smile and compassionate spirit.

Connie is survived by two sons, Tom DeJulia, of Mercer and Bob DeJulia (Cathy), of Alabama. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Connie was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia DeJulia; a daughter-in-law, Sandy DeJulia and her grandson, Billy DeJulia.

There will be no public calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.