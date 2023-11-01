NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Concetta J. ”Connie” Hvizdak, 97, a longtime resident of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Aventura, Floirda, passed away early Sunday morning, October 29, 2023, in the Retreat at Canton, Georgia.

Mrs. Hvizdak was born December 2, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Giovanni “John” and Lucia (Pezenti) LaVolpe.

A homemaker, Connie devoted her life to caring for her family and their home. She had a passion for traveling the world and made many dear friends along the way. She loved bringing her experiences and stories home to share with her family. Connie also enjoyed taking trips to the casino with friends and family.

Connie was of the Catholic faith.

Her husband, William C. Hvizdak, whom she married June 25, 1944, preceded her in death on January 25, 2016.

Connie is survived by five sons, William “Bill” Hvizdak of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Dennis Hvizdak (Karen) of Cartersville, Georgia, Richard Hvizdak of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Perry Hvizdak, Edinburg of Pennsylvania and Rodney Hvizdak (Renee) of Woodstock, Georgia; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two sisters, Eleanor Cushing of Georgia and Jenny Sweeney of Arizona.

In addition to her husband and parents, Connie was preceded in death by a son, John David Hvizdak; an infant daughter; a granddaughter, Katherine “Katie” Hvizdak; four sisters, Mary, Carmella, Antoinette and Yolonda; a brother, Carl and daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Hvizdak.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no viewing.

A graveside service will be held in St. James Cemetery at Villa Maria, with Deacon John Carran, officiating.

Interment will take place at St. James Cemetery, Villa Maria.

Arrangements handled J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.