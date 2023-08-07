FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Concetta “Connie” Dionisio, 91, a longtime resident of Farrell passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 7, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Ms. Dionisio was born August 27, 1931, in Introdacqua, Abbruzzo, Italy, a daughter of the late Virginio and Lenina (Giuliani) Dionisio.

Following the end of WWII, Connie was able to emigrate to the United States with her mother. The two of them were finally able to join her father in Farrell, Pennsylvania and where she remained her entire life.

For many years, she was employed by the Packard Electric Div. of the General Motor Co. in Warren, Ohio, proudly working for the company until her retirement.

Connie was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She loved to play cards and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas to visit the casinos and play the slots. During her later years, she relished any opportunity to visit with family or friends.

Although she claimed to not be a “good cook,” her wedding soup was outstanding and loved by all. Connie was a passionate football fan, especially of the Steelers. However, she would watch any game that was on TV.

Connie will be remembered for her kindness, humility, and generosity – always asking “What can I give you?”

She is survived by a brother, Dominic Dionisio and his companion, Deborah Krause, Erie, Pennsylvania; an aunt, Maria Gallagher, Peekskill, New York; a niece, Lia Gallagher, Peekskill, New York; a nephew, Jeffrey Dionisio (Ashlie), Las Vegas, Nevada.

Connie is also survived by her very dear friend and caregiver, Linda Alexander and her husband, Joe, of Austintown, Ohio; lifelong friend and “Cugina” Lucy Pompa; and Dr. David D’Amore and family.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a sister, Severina “Rina” Dionisio; a sister-in-law, Diane Dionisio; and an uncle, Patrick Gallagher.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. John XXIII Home and Dr. Dave for their compassionate care, and especially, Linda Alexander, who was her “sister” and always there for her every need.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Interment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

