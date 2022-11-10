SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Marie Patrick, 64, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in her home.

Ms. Patrick was born October 4, 1958, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Anna Mae (McEachern) Patrick, Sr.

She was a 1976 graduate of West Middlesex High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Colleen was dedicated to her work and was employed at First Energy, Akron, Ohio. Additionally, she worked as a server in Niles, OH at Café 422 and Chop House and at Leo’s in Warren, Ohio.

Colleen was of the Catholic faith and cherished her time with her two grandchildren and her cats who she adored.

Surviving is a son, Justin Gartner and his wife, Katelyn (Kennedy), of Mars, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Evelyn and Isaac Gartner; a sister, DiAnn Smolnik and her husband, Gary, of Greenville, Pennsylvania and a brother, Edward Patrick, Jr. of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lewis “Laddie” Persch.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal shelter or rescue of the donor’s choice.

All services will be held privately.

Interment will be held at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

