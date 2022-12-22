HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cloyd L. Brown, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Brown was born on December 14, 1938, in Harwick, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Cloyd C. Brown and Edna (Butterfield) Brown and attended Sharon High School.

He was honored to be a member of the United States National Guard.

He was employed for 29 years in the electric furnace department and as a crane operator, at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. Upon the plant’s closing in 1992, he began working for Thompson’s Fabricating, Wheatland.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for archery. He was a member of the Mosquito Bowman and was a Junior Olympic Archery Coach. As an accomplished bow shooter, he shot countless perfect rounds and participated in the archery event at the Senior Olympics.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia DePreta, whom he married on July 10, 1959; a son, Keith Brown and his wife Tina, Girard, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Thompson, Hermitage; six grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Iverson, Kristen Thompson, Allison (Desmond) Jackson, Tony (Bri) Simeone, Christopher (Hannah) Simeone and Matthew (Sarah) Simeone; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Cloyd was preceded in death by a son, Michael Brown and two sisters, Lois Scales and Ethel Simion.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 28, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday December 29, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Kenneth Martin, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

