NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad to announce the passing of Clifton Blaine “Cliffie” Bethune, IV. He passed away surrounded by loved ones Monday morning, August 7, 2023, following an extended illness. He was 71.

Cliffie was born December 6, 1951, in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clifton B. Bethune III and Jeannie (Hockett) Bethune.

After moving to the area at the age of 15, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1970.

For 35 years, he was employed by the General Motors Company at their Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant, retiring in 2006.

Cliffie loved to fish, especially deep-sea fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing in the Lordstown baseball league and bowling in leagues with his wife, Cheryl. Later in life, Cliffie loved traveling with his granddaughter, Paige, who affectionately called him “Pop-Pop.”

His beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Cheryl (Wells) Bethune, whom he married December 15, 1973, survives at their home in Union Township.

Cliffie is also survived by two sons, Theodore Thompson of Maricopa, Arizona and Brandon Bethune, Sr. of New Castle; a daughter, Shannon Bethune also of New Castle; five sisters, Leslie Wright, Tonia Ross (BeBe Dennis), Tammy Keyes (Michael), Tracy Bethune and Gervais Managio; seven grandchildren, Joshua Thompson, Samantha Bates, Brandon Bethune, Jr., Paige Bethune, Gage Cross, Reanne Mengel and Chad Stradwick; ten great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved Yorkie, Goliath.

In addition to his parents, Cliffie was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Landon Thompson.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, 114 Oakland Avenue, New Castle, with Apostle David Young, officiating and Pastor Michael Keyes, as eulogist.

Condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

