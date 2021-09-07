Claudia Geroni, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia Geroni, 76, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Ms. Geroni was born June 29, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Oscar Louis and Theresa (Mirizio) Geroni.

She was a 1963 graduate of Hickory High School and remained active in her class reunions. Claudia earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and her Master’s in Guidance and Counseling from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Claudia spent over 35 years in education. Beginning in the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School and the former Notre Dame Catholic School. She retired from West Middlesex School District, where she was employed for 30 years, as a teacher and guidance counselor.

Claudia was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She was also a member of the National Education Association (NEA), Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the West Middlesex Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Delta Pi, an honorary education society. One of her greatest achievements as an educator was being named “Who’s Who” by American teachers.

She is survived by a sister, Ann Sheasley and her husband, James, of Hermitage; two nieces, Lisa Lemke and her husband, Marcus and Trista Vidovich and her husband, Anthony; a nephew, Christian Sheasley and his wife, Lisa; great-nieces and nephews and many cousins and close friends.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a Westminster College scholarship in her honor or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Per Claudia’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

A Memorial Mass will be held in the Church of Notre Dame at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

