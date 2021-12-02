Clarence Edwin Redick, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Edwin Redick, 75, a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 30, 2021, following an extended illness.

Mr. Redick was born September 12, 1946, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clarence and Susan (Pyle) Redick.

As a young man, Clarence worked at the Dinner Bell Restaurant, Sharon, where he met his wife, Jean. A sheet metal worker for more than 40 years, he was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 33. Clarence began his career at Cowan & Dear, and continued with Jacobson, Inc., both in downtown Sharon.

Clarence attended Victory Christian Center, Coitsville, Ohio, where he enjoyed volunteering.

Generous to a fault, he never hesitated to lend his talents or time to assist family, friends or neighbors. His great sense of humor was very endearing, and he had a gift for making others feel loved.

His greatest joy in life was his three grandchildren and he cherished the time he was able to spend with them.

His wife of 54 years, Jean Lorraine (Crea) Redick, whom he married November 25, 1967, survives at home.

Also surviving is his son, Frank Redick (Kelly), Jamestown, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Marlene Kahrer (Ron) and Charlotte Walkden, all of Ormond Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Gustav Redick, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Hannah Gregory (James), Sharon, and Clare Redick, also Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by nine siblings, Kay Redick, Frank Redick, Alice August, Richard Redick, Ronald Redick, Ruth Montgomery, Donald Redick, Harold Redick and Billy Redick.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 6 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Jerry, officiating.

Interment: Eau Claire Cemetery, Hilliards, Pennsylvania.