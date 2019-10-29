Clare Elizabeth Wadlinger-Richardson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clare Elizabeth Wadlinger-Richardson, 92, of New Castle passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 28, 2019, in The Grove at New Castle.

Mrs. Richardson was born October 10, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Louis F. and Clara Ann (Preisal) Wadlinger.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School in 1943, and later, from New Castle High School in 1946. Clare then completed training to earn her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

Primarily a homemaker, she dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Clare was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church, Holy Spirit Parish.

She was also a member P.A.R.C., the LARC Auxillary and volunteered at the Special Olympics.

Her husband Robert A. Richardson, Sr., whom she married June 5, 1952, preceded her in death in 1998

She is survived by two daughters; Lou Ann Jones, of Abingdon, Virginia and Mary Irene Richardson, of Beaver Falls; two sons, John Michael Richardson, of Williamsburg, Virginia; and Robert Arnold Richardson, Jr., of Bruin, Pennsylvania; a brother, Joseph Wadlinger; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Clare was preceded in death by five brothers, four sisters, and a daughter.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Special Olympics online at give.specialolympics.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Memorial service will be immediately following at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Victor J. Molka, Jr., officiating.