Clara M. “Bebe” Coyne, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – After a long and happy life of 93 years, Clara M. “BeBe” Coyne passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 3, 2020.

She and her husband, the late William P. Coyne, raised eight children in a loud, chaotic, happy household in a loud, chaotic, happy neighborhood on New Castle’s Eastside. Each of her eight children secretly believed they were her favorite child.

Mrs. Coyne was born December 20, 1926, in West Pittsburg, a daughter of Daniel M. and Clara M. (Boos) Cowher.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1945.

Clara dedicated the majority of her life to caring for her family and their home. Later in life, she worked in the Veteran’s Affairs Office of the Lawrence County Courthouse, retiring in 1989.

A devout Catholic, Clara was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Joseph the Worker Church, New Castle.

She was also affiliated with Friends of the Library and the Hoyt Institute, both of New Castle.

Clara is survived by two daughters, Suzy (Roger) Granato-Haag, of Carmel, Indiana and Nora (Chuck) Best, of New Castle; six sons, William (Jackie) Coyne, of Quechee, Vermont, Daniel (JoAnn) Coyne, of Boardman, Ohio, James (Lori) Coyne, John (Mary Jo) Coyne, Lawrence (Diane) Coyne and Timothy (Kathy) Coyne, all of New Castle; four sisters, Virginia (Robert) McLaughlin and Barbara Ferucci, both of West Pittsburg, Eileen (Edward) Onofray, of Michigan, and Sally (Thomas) Carangi, also West Pittsburg; a brother, Hal Cowher, of New Castle; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by a grandson, Andy Coyne; a son-in-law, Frank Granato; a brother, Daniel Cowher; two sisters-in-law, Rita Cowher and Rosemarie Cowher; a brother-in-law, William Ferucci.

Memorial donations may be directed to Specs for Little Hero’s, P.O. Box 104, Ellington, CT 06029, a charity founded by BeBe’s granddaughter, Erin LaFleche, to provide protective eyewear for children afflicted with Retinoblastoma, childhood eye cancer.

Funeral services will be held privately. A public mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Joseph the Worker Church at later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.