SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Grace “Claire” Davis, 88, formerly a longtime resident of Sharpsville and Sharon, passed away Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023, in Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington.

Mrs. Davis was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Louise (Goeltz) Stull.

She was a member of the 1953 graduating class from Hickory High School in Hermitage.

Following graduation, Claire worked as an operator for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania for ten years, and later worked an additional 12 years as an operator for the Sharon Herald.

Claire was a former member of the Shenango Valley Chorale, volunteered at Sharon General Hospital and was a member of the Bell Telephone Ten-Year Club.

Her husband of 58 years, Donald “Bud” Davis, whom she married July 31, 1956, preceded her in death April 20, 2015.

Claire is survived by two daughters, Cindy Mastrian (Sam) of Hermitage and Susan Fleming of Sharpsville; a son, David Davis (Lori) of Sharpsville; a sister, Karen Balawender (Frank) of Sharon; eight grandchildren, Samantha Leali (Dan), Adam Mastrian (Georganna), Carly Miller (Aaron), Brian Fleming, Erin Nikolopoulos (Alex), Mitch Fleming, Ben Davis and Megan Davis and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Claire was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Bross and an aunt, Hazel Galsky, who was her mentor.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with Claire’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.