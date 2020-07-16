Cindy Maria Brodish, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Maria Brodish, formerly of Hermitage, passed away at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, following an extended illness. She was 63.

Cindy was born February 16, 1957, in Sharon, a daughter of Cleon and Alice Maria (Schiller) Brodish. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of what is now known as ARC of Mercer County and spent many summers camping at Camp Lend-a-Hand near Conneaut Lake.

Cindy loved the color purple and sports, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She also enjoyed music, coloring, word search puzzles and writing, whether it was a poem or a hand written letter to family members or friends. Cindy loved her family dearly and looked forward to the holidays and celebrating birthdays. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who cared deeply for others. She was much loved.

Surviving are: her father, Cleon Brodish; a brother, David F. Brodish, both of Hermitage; a sister, Donna L. Brodish and her husband Gary Dufford, of Sharpsville; several cousins, aunts and uncles who were dear to her and nieces and nephew, Morgan, Garrett and Lindsey Dufford, whom she adored.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Maria Brodish, on December 4, 2013.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Easter Seals, 299 Edwards St., Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. CDC protocols will be observed.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.