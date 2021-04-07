Cindy Lea Shaw-Lakatos, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Lea Shaw-Lakatos, 52, of Masury, previously of Florida, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.

Cindy was born January 7, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of James Shaw and Donna Geer.

She was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Jordan and Dru Gerace, both of Brookfield and a son, Joseph Gerace of Detroit, Michigan; two sisters, Colleen Jugenheimer, North Port, Florida and Wendy O’Rourke and her husband, Mickey, of Hubbard and a brother, Donald Shaw of Niles, Ohio.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, James Shaw; her stepfather, David Hurst; a husband, John Lakatos and her first husband, Paul Gerace.

In keeping with Cindy’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements handle by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

