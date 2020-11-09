Cindy Ann Scarnati Ruiz, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Ann Scarnati Ruiz, 63, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Winder, Georgia, passed away Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020, following a brief illness.

Cindy was born November 16, 1956, in New Castle, a daughter of Albert M. and Barbara J. (Williams) Scarnati and graduated from New Castle High School in 1975.

While living in Georgia, she was working as a cashier at Kroger’s Grocery Store and previously worked in the same capacity at a Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Cindy was of the Catholic faith.

An animal lover, she also enjoyed shopping and always looked forward to spending time with her beloved family and friends.

Cindy is survived by a sister, Debbie (John) List of New Castle; a brother, David (Amy Jo) Scarnati of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; two nephews, Randy (Bobbie) Schuller and Michael Schuller; three great-nephews and a great-niece.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of service, on Wednesday, November 11, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Vitus Cemetery, Shenango Township.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Cindy Ann Ruiz, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: