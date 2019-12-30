Christy Witzigman, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christy Witzigman of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 27 in her residence. She was 44.

Christy was born January 29, 1975, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter Cherie Witzigman and Joseph Consiglio.

She was a 1993 graduate of Franklin High School (Venango County) and attended Clarion State University.

Christy was employed at the former Cellular One in Hermitage and previously worked for Attorney Angelo Papa in New Castle.

She was a member of the Sharon Baptist Church, Hermitage and the Wheatland American Legion Auxiliary.

Christy loved fishing with her family and friends and was fond of animals. She was also very gifted at making crafts and enjoyed singing karaoke. She will be remembered as a kind individual who put others needs before her own.

Surviving are her mother, Cherie of Hermitage; her son, Austin Lauper, also of Hermitage; several aunts, uncles and cousins and special friends, Melinda Paul, Debbie Rhodes and Shari Lenzi.

Christy was preceded in death by her father; maternal grandparents, Robert and Delores Witzigman and an uncle, Robert Witzigman, Jr.

Family will receive friends from Noon – 1:00 p.m., until the time of service, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

