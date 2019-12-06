Christopher N. “Musky” Musguire, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher N. “Musky” Musguire, 49, of Slippery Rock Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Musguire was born on December 19, 1969, in Ellwood City, a son of Gary and Barbara (Norman) Musguire. They survive at home.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Laurel High School in 1988.



In 2011, Chris retired from Ironworkers Local 207, Youngstown, Ohio, where he worked on job sites throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Following his retirement, Chris owned and operated Musky’s Welding and Tool Repair, a business that he ran out of his property in Slippery Rock Township.



Chris was of the Methodist faith.



He shared a passion for motocross with his son, Chris and his father, Gary. Together, they spent countless hours traveling, racing and tuning the bikes in his garage.



His garage served as a second home, not only to him but his close friends and family. It was their meeting place to prepare for long rides on their motorcycles, shooting targets in the nearby field or simply grilling out and spending time together.



His beloved wife, the former Jennifer Lindsay, whom he married on January 21, 1997, survives at home.



In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by a daughter, Taylor Musguire of Cleveland, Ohio; a son, Chris Musguire of New Castle; a sister, Kym (Martin) Iorio and a brother, Jeffrey Musguire, all of New Castle; his father and mother-in-law, Ray and Sharon Lindsay of Wampum; two special nieces, Heather (Alex) Miller and Lindsay Iorio and his beloved Rottweiler, Jessie.



Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., until the time of service, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. The Rev. Frederick Gilbert will officiate.

