Christopher J. Leyde, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher J. Leyde of State College, formerly of Sharon, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 58.

Chris was born July 8, 1961, in Sharon, the youngest child to the late Frank and Jane (Garhart) Leyde.

He attended the former Notre Dame Parochial Grade School and was a 1979 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, both in Hermitage.

Chris worked in the family business, Leyde Automotive, before moving to State College where he was employed for many years by Napa Auto Parts and later, as a driver for On Time Delivery.

He enjoyed sailing and hiking and was a Pittsburgh sports fan. Chris loved traveling and visited the Netherlands, France, Germany and Hawaii. He also collected art and music albums.

Chris was married to the former Melissa A. Peiper from 1993 to 2003.

Surviving are a sister, Deborah Revoal (Walter) of Denver; two brothers, David M. Leyde (Debra) of Sharon and Thomas Leyde of State College; a brother-in-law, Thomas Dougherty of Baden; 14 nieces and nephews, Peter Dougherty (Jennifer), Katy Ake (Lawrence), Kevin Dougherty (Megan), Alex Revoal, Rebecca Green (Jason), David C. Leyde (Nikki), Patrick Leyde (Brittney), Erin Hassan (Joseph), Jeffrey Simmons (Tessa), Alayna Simmons and Jessica Blasko, Brian Leyde, Laura Leyde (Nico) and Karen Leyde (Sergi), whom Chris helped raise. He also leaves 17 great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Dougherty and a brother, Frank E. “Teddy” Leyde.

In memory of Chris’ dog, Bobbi, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828 (www.petscomefirst.net).

Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Family will receive friends immediately following the service from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday, February 22.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

