

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher A. “Chico” Chiccarino, 42, of West Middlesex was freed from any earthly pain or suffering on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Chris was born January 12, 1980, in Holywood, County Down, Ireland a son of Peter and Ann (Keery) Chiccarino.

After attending Cabin Hill Prep School, Belfast, Ireland until the age of 10, he later graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1999. Chris also completed an associate’s degree through Pittsburgh Technical Institute and attended Slippery Rock University.

For the last 20 years, Chris has worked in the restaurant industry and was proud to have been made executive chef. He loved to share his passion for cooking with all and was adored by his employers, employees and coworkers.

His wife Candice and their son, Callan, were the absolute joy of his life.

Chris was an avid sports fan, most notably a 49ers fan, and also enjoyed playing bocce with friends. He also had a lifelong appreciation for 90’s hip-hop music and nice cars.

His wife, Candice (VanSickle) Chiccarino, whom he married July 11, 2015, survives at home in West Middlesex. Together, they enjoyed a decade of laughter, love and happiness.

Chris is also survived by his son, Callan John Chiccarino, West Middlesex; his mother, Ann Chiccarino, West Middlesex; two sisters, Julie Chiccarino (Chris), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Chiccarino (Taj), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was adored by his two nieces, Ryan and Dylan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter B. Chiccarino, November 26, 2022.

Chris will be remembered by all who knew him for his huge heart and infectious personality.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

