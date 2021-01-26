Christine L. Montgomery, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine L. Montgomery, 49, of Masury, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family Friday evening, January 22, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, after succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.

Ms. Montgomery was born October 29, 1971, in Sharon, a daughter of Leonard and Trinda (Robison) Montgomery.

She attended Brookfield High School and later earned her certification as a nurse’s aide before ultimately earning her LPN certification.

For more than 20 years, Christine was employed by O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, where she worked as a nurse’s aide supervisor prior to becoming an LPN. Most recently, she worked as an LPN for In-Care Ohio Home Health, Brookfield, Ohio.

Christine had a passion for caring for the elderly and was not afraid to do whatever it takes to ensure the patient received the highest level of care. She inspired both of her daughters to follow in her footsteps and helped both of them achieve their STNA licensure. Christine also served as a mother figure to many of the girls she taught or trained as part of the nurse’s aide program.

Christine loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters and grandson, Lincoln Mathias, who was the light of her world.

She is survived by two daughters, Jessie Montgomery and Kala Montgomery and her mother, Trinda Montgomery, all of Masury, Ohio; a grandson, Lincoln Mathias; two sisters, Mary Greenwalt and Betsy Moore and two brothers, Leonard Montgomery II and Damon Montgomery. She will also be deeply missed by her nieces and nephew, who all said that she was their favorite aunt.

Christine was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Montgomery.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, there are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



