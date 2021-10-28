Cheryl “Sue” (Shamblin) Guthrie, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl “Sue” (Shamblin) Guthrie, 69, of Mercer, passed away Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021, in UPMC Jameson, New Castle.

Sue was born February 08, 1952, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles Shamblin, Sr. and Irene (Drake) Shamblin.

She was a 1970 graduate of South High School, Youngstown, Ohio.

Sue retired as unit secretary at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She looked forward to spending time in the kitchen, making everything fresh, especially for large family gatherings. Sue also enjoyed reading.

She is survived by two daughters, Megan Shamblin, Sharpsville and Angela Shamblin, Mercer; a sister, Nancy Trough, Farrell; a brother, Charles Shamblin, Jr,; two grandchildren, James Back III and Emily Back and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by two brothers, Dencil and Ed Shamblin and a niece, Michelle Trough.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.