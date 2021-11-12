Cheryl Lynn Davensizer, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lynn Davensizer, 70, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Davensizer was born June 20, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of Vernon and Jean (Anthony) Heath.

She attended Sharon High School and MCAR on a weekly basis.

A green thumb, Cheryl took pride in taking care of her plants. She enjoyed collecting angels, playing with cats and working on crafts, especially with yarn. Cheryl also liked reading and watching movies. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family and grandkids.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sons, Gary Davensizer of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Tim (Jennifer) Davensizer of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Ron (Renita) Heath of Transfer, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Shelby and Dalton Hawn.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Gary Ray Davensizer, Sr.

A memorial service honoring Cheryl will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

