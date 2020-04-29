Cheryl L. Fleet, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Fleet, 72, of Hermitage passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Fleet was born February 1, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Edward and Marise (Davis) Hoffacker.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1966 graduate of Sharpsville High School. Cheryl then completed courses at Choffin Career and Tech, Youngstown, Ohio, earning her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

In 2003, Cheryl concluded her 35-year LPN career when she retired from Orange Village Care Center, Brookfield. She previously worked in the same capacity for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio; and Shepherd of the Valley, Niles, Ohio.

Cheryl was a lifelong member of Sharpsville United Methodist Church, as were generations of her family before her.

She was very proud of her daughter Stephanie and her many accomplishments.

She loved listening to music and was very proud her diverse music collection which began with vinyl records and later evolved to CDs and digital albums. When her health allowed it, Cheryl loved to attend live shows with her favorite bands.

Her love of animals was expressed through the ownership of various Shih tzu dogs who ruled the house over the years.

Her husband of 48 years, George H. Fleet, whom she married September 11, 1971, survives at home.

Also surviving is a daughter, Stephanie M. Liscio and her husband John, Aurora, Ohio; an aunt, Irene Davis, of Sharon and several cousins, including Carol (White) Murphy, who was one of her oldest and dearest friends.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Hoffacker, Jr.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours.

A private funeral service will be livestreamed at 1:00 p.m. Thursday April 30, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, with Pastor Ty Sabella, officiating. To view the service via Livestream: Cheryl’s Service via Livestream.

A public memorial service will be held once circumstances permit public gatherings.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, S. Pymatuning Twp.