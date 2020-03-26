Cheryl E. Eppinger, Slippery Rock, PA

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl E. Eppinger, 66, of Slippery Rock passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

Mrs. Eppinger was born December 19, 1953, a daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Senn) McGee.

She was a 1971 graduate of Seneca Valley High School, Harmony, Pennsylvania.

For many years, Cheryl worked as the church secretary at Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle. Previously, she had worked as a manager at the former Hill Dept. Store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cheryl was of the Catholic Faith.

She enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and loved spending time with her family.

Her husband of 37 years, Wayne A. Eppinger, whom she married June 19, 1982, survives at home.

Also surviving are a son, Brad Eppinger, of Slippery Rock; two sisters, Eva Duggan, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Marlene Richey, of Bruin, PA; four brothers, Bob McGee, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Bill and John McGee, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joseph McGee, of Tampa, Florida and two grandchildren, Nathan Eppinger and Alexander Bradley.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Adams and Jackie Flinner.

A memorial service will be held at a later.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.