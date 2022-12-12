HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Ann Mathews, 59, of Hermitage, previously of Sharon passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in her home.

Ms. Mathews was born October 21,1963, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Lester and Rosa Lee (Martin) McKoy.

Cheryl was an active member of Valley Baptist Church, Farrell, where she sang in the church choir.

She was a loving mother and grandmother,

Cheryl is survived by two daughters, Jalissa Woods of Sharon and Ashley Mathews of Arizona; a son, Quintin Mathews of Sharon and two grandchildren, Jaymar Watts and Ramere Watts.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Henry and her grandmother, Rebecca Martin.

In keeping with Cheryl’s wishes all services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

