Chase T. Tyillian, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLEESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Chase T. Tyillian, 21, of West Middlesex passed away surrounded by his family early Saturday morning, August 22, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

Chase was born September 22, 1998, in Sharon, a son of Timothy G. and Julie A. (Richards) Tyillian.

He was a 2017 graduate of West Middlesex High School and later completed the Refrigeration and A/C Technology Program at New Castle School of Trades.

While in school, Chase worked for Central Heating and Cooling in New Castle. He was later employed by Joy Cone, Hermitage, where he was the head of preventative maintenance.

Most recently, Chase was working alongside his father, Tim and brother, Chandler, building custom cabinets for their newly established business, Keystone Custom Cabinetry, West Middlesex, which they all owned and operated together.

Chase was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

He enjoyed working on his truck and spending time with friends at the “Good Fella’s” Men’s Club in Hartford, Ohio.

An outdoorsman, Chase loved hunting for whitetail deer and this past year, took a hunting trip to Colorado and was looking forward to another trip this fall.

Chase was an exceptionally talented and hard-working young man that loved spending time with his family, especially his siblings.

In addition to his parents, Chase is survived by a brother, Chandler Tyillian; a sister, Chloe Tyillian, all of West Middlesex; his maternal grandmother, Norma Jean Richards, Mercer; his paternal grandmother, Mary Tyillian, Hermitage; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Chase was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William D. Richards; his paternal grandfather, George Tyillian; his beloved family dog of 19 years, Buddy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards the Chase T. Tyillian Memorial Fund c/o First National Bank, 3167 Main Street, West Middlesex, PA 16159

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, with Reverend Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant. In keeping with current health and social guidelines, the church will be limited to a capacity of 200 persons. The family invites anyone unable to physically attend the service to please access the funeral mass at: Chase’s funeral mass.

Arrangements handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

