SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Rosemary Sizer passed away shortly after birth in her home on Thursday afternoon, May 11, 2023.

Charlotte was born at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday May 11, 2023, the daughter of Carl Aaron and Leah Gabrielle (Vuich) Sizer.

Charlotte is survived by her maternal grandparents, Steve and Sheri Vuich and paternal grandparents, Carl “Kip” and Candace Sizer, all of Sharon; great-grandparents, Don and Mary Lou Somich, Rosella “Honey” Vuich and Doris DeForest, all of Hermitage; two aunts, Sara Vuich (Ryan Long) and Hannah Sizer (fiancé, Robby Yaggi); an uncle, Brandon Vuich (fiancée, Lynda Roehl) and the family dog, Hazel.

Charlotte’s parents would like to thank the staff of UPMC Horizon Hospital, City of Sharon Emergency Response and McGonigle Ambulance Service for their exceptional care and kindness.

All services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.