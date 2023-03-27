MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte M. Bechtel, 81, of Mercer, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Clepper Manor, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Charlotte was born on September 12, 1941, in Sharon, the first child of the late Raymond and Norah (Prowitt) Bechtel.

She is a graduate of the Sharon High School Class of 1959.

Over Charlotte’s lifetime, she worked for A&P Grocers, Packard, Reyers Shoe Store, First National Bank and served as a seamstress to the Shenango Valley from a very young age, sewing for countless weddings and formal events.

Charlotte’s most cherished role was as a loving and dedicated mother of five children. To quote her: “The only thing that I wanted out of life was to have and raise my children.” She lived that every day! She served in many organizations in which her children were involved: PTO for Brookfield Schools, Sacred Heart School and Kennedy Christian (now Catholic) High School, Wardrobe Mistress for the Sloga Jr. Tamburitzans of Farrell, Pennsylvania and seamstress for the Kujawiaki Polish Dance Troupe of Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania.

During craft show season you would find Charlotte with her well recognized, beautiful artwork. She was a master of knitting, crocheting, tatting, embroidery and sewing. There are many in the region that learned their craftwork from Charlotte, personally, as she shared her talent by instructing so many.

She is survived by her five children, Dr. Christine Vranich Meaux (Paul) of Annapolis, Maryland, Charlotte Russo (Robert) of Sharpsville, Dr. Nancy Vranich (Steve) of Jay, New York, George Vranich of Brookfield and Stefan Vranich of Detroit, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Samuel and Noah Meaux, George Vranich, Heather Brantley, Rocco and Gia Russo, Audrey and Colden Lynch; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Kurelko (Steve) of West Middlesex and Becky Charles (Jack) of Greenville; two brothers, Raymond Bechtel, Jr. (Terry) of Sharpsville and Todd Bechtel (Tammy) of Sharon; many nieces and nephews and her fiancé, Joe Mastrian.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by a sister, Myrna Horos and two brothers, Allen and Greg Bechtel.

If so moved, the family requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

In keeping with Charlotte’s wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

