NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte L. Henry, 78, of New Castle, passed away Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023, in Grove City Medical Center.

Ms. Henry was born on September 27, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Gabriel and Mary Ellen (Caldwell) Park.

She was a 1962 graduate of Laurel High School.

Charlotte spent her working career as a bookkeeper, accountant and tax preparer. Throughout the years, she was employed by the city of Zelienople, HBK and Liberty Mutual. Most recently, she worked for Berkheimer, Zelienople.

She also volunteered during elections at the voting polls.

She was raised on a farm, which embedded a love for horses and horseback riding. Charlotte loved Elvis Presley, going on bus tours and bowling. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, John Henry and his wife, Theresa, New Castle and Brian Rogan and his significant other, Olivia Landry, Virginia; four grandchildren, Johnelle (Luke) Gilliland, Evan Henry and Katie and Delaney Rogan; two great-grandchildren, Landyn and Maleyah Gilliland; a sister, Lois Snyder and her husband, Ken, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and a sister-in-law, Shirley Park, New Castle.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sherry Lynn Rogan; a son, Greg Rogan and a brother, Glenn Park.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Matt Bupp, officiating.

Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, West Middlesex.