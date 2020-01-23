Charlotte Ann Pelini, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ann Pelini, 92, of Farrell, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in St. Paul Homes, Greenville.

Mrs. Pelini was born April 1, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Scarmack) Amico.

A life-long resident of Farrell, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1945.

A homemaker, she worked as a teacher’s aid in the Farrell School District for several years. Prior to her marriage she worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell. She was also a member of the Italian Son’s and Daughters of America, Coraopolis, PA.

Charlotte loved to read but she especially enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Her life was centered around her family and her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband William A. Pelini, whom she married July 4, 1953, passed away July 18, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Gina Marie Getsie, of Farrell; a son William G. Pelini, Mt. Lebanon, PA; a sister, Josephine Bello and her husband Emil “Pat”, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Audrey Rose and David Allan Brandt and his wife Krista, and Donna Marie Ali and her husband Abdul; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Austin, Travis, Selena, Meriah, Layla, Liann, Mohammed, Alaina, Gianna, Tyler, Lujain, Abdullah and CharliDee.

In addition to her husband and parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brian Getsie and a sister, Mother Gina Maria Amico.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made Our Lady of Fatima Church, Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment:St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.